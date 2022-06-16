The Armed Citizen Factor

A new report from the FBI about active shooter incidents in 2021 provided ample evidence that armed private citizens actually do take down active shooters; last year, four such criminals were put down for the count.

According to the FBI report, Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021, “In one incident, an armed citizen shot and killed a gunman who had just ambushed a law enforcement officer.” In another incident “an armed employee shot and killed the shooter (an employee terminated earlier in the day).” In a third incident, “seven employees exchanged multiple volleys of gunfire with the shooter, four of them during the final encounter resulting in the death of the shooter.” In the fourth case, a gunman fatally shot a store employee and a customer, and wounded two other employees of a business before other armed employees killed the shooter.

Alan Gottlieb, executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, noted in a statement, “It is important to acknowledge these citizen first responders, and the countless lives their heroic actions saved. Truly, these were good guys with guns.”

Incidents like these are on the rise, the FBI report said. In 2020, there were two incidents in which armed citizens to down the perpetrators. It makes the contention by the Everytown for Gun Safety lobbying group in support of “effective laws (that) discourage violent conflict and encourage people to deescalate confrontations rather than using deadly force” wishful thinking.

When circumstances do not allow group hugs, or safe escape, the only option left is to fight back, and concealed carry statutes make that possible. This is why attempts to erode those laws threaten public safety by attempting to disarm the good guys.

The 30-page FBI report notes 14 of these monsters were killed by law enforcement, another 11 committed suicide, 30 were taken into custody and one is apparently still at large. Of the 61 killers in 2021, only one was a female. A dozen of these incidents met the FBI’s definition of a “mass killing.” One shooting suspect was killed in a vehicle crash.

Tragically, one citizen Samaritan who killed the murderer of a Colorado police officer was mistakenly shot by another officer responding to the incident. Arvada police called John Hurley a hero for stopping cop-killer Ronald Troyke. A police statement declared “Mr. Hurley’s actions certainly saved others from serious injury or death.”

Overall, last year, 243 people were shot by “active shooters,” the report says. Of those people, 103 were killed and 140 were wounded. The worst month was June, with a dozen incidents, followed by April with 10. December was the safest month with a single incident and February and October only had two incidents apiece.