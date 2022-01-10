The Beretta 950BS Minx Pistol: A Mouse Gun without Much Punch

Seriously?

The Beretta 950 is absolutely Lilliputian. It is lost in a typical adult human hand. It is also fascinating.

There is no extractor. The recoil from the cartridge cycles the slide, and the empty case just bounces off of the left-sided ejector to launch wherever. My gun has been thoroughly reliable, regardless.

The magazine carries six rounds. The magazine release looks like a big, oversized screw on the left aspect of the frame. There is a tiny little peg you can use to help depress the magazine follower and assist in loading chores.

The left-sided thumb safety is easy enough to manipulate. The single action trigger is decent, better than an HK VP70 but worse than a 1911. The little gun enjoys the classic perforated hammer and open slide architecture of most Beretta pistols of its era.

The sights are typical pre-war European pocket pistol chic. I suppose there was some rule some place that guns had to have sights, but they are utterly worthless. The front sight is part of the barrel, while the rear sight is a small groove cut into the back of the slide. My gun shoots about 3″ left at seven meters.

Designed in 1857 for the first Smith & Wesson revolver, the .22 Short was America’s first mass-produced metallic cartridge. Typical .22 Short rounds push a 29-grain bullet. While the .22 Short was initially developed for self-defense applications, its anemic performance makes it best suited for recreational shooting in gallery rifles and the like.

My Minx produces around 640 feet per second. To put that in perspective, a typical major league fastball crosses the plate at around 147 feet per second. My Minx indeed tosses bullets faster than you can throw them, but not by any enormous margin.