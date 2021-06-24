The Best Exercise

While writing his 15-year-old nephew, Peter Carr, in 1785, regarding what he considered the best form of exercise, Thomas Jefferson wrote “… I advise the gun. While this gives a moderate exercise to the body, it gives boldness, enterprise, and independence to the mind. Games played with the ball and others of that nature, are too violent for the body and stamp no character on the mind. Let your gun therefore be the constant companion of your walks.”

I knew there was a reason I liked Thomas Jefferson! I agree wholeheartedly his course of calisthenics for the cranial inhabitant. Nothing is more exhilarating than a good day on the range! The well-placed shot is an exercise of mental haiku, consisting of a complex orchestration of concentration and sight, with the blending of fine and gross motor skills.

Nothing is more exhilarating than placing your bullet for whence you aim. Doing so is evidence of a successful sequence where mind and body mesh as one, accomplishing this complex task. While appearing simple and mundane to the mere bystander, let them try this elaborate exercise themselves, to see just how complex it is.

The feeling of elation, followed after one relaxes from the ardent application of both physical and mental prowess, provides proof of skilled proficiency, when the bull’s mark is punched.