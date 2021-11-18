The Classic Junk Drawer — The First Survival Kit?

The Junk Drawer

Of course, I’m talking about the innocuous looking “junk” drawer. Closed, it holds the secrets to life’s past. Open, one finds everything from measuring tapes, florist wire, a few bottles containing nuts, screw, picture hangers and assorted hardware leftover from assembling new gadgets. For the handyman, the “junk” drawer has more function than the biggest Swiss Army Knife.

This drawer is a combination mini hardware store, beauty supply center, time capsule and file cabinet. The human species is classified as hunter/gatherers. For the most part, and I know there are exceptions, men are the hunters and women the gatherers. Men, how many times have you looked in the cupboard or refrigerator looking for something, and you swear it’s not there?

“Honey, where’s the disseldorfer? I swear it was right here!” Along comes your wife, her superpower finding senses tingling, making the object you seek magically appear, as she hands it to you, walking away in silence. How’d they do that? Happens all the time, right?

Men hate finding things, because we suck at it. Unless, of course, it’s in the junk drawer. Here, we’ll pull up a chair. We don’t mind looking here. Happily, we sort through each item, piece by piece, having all the patience in the world. Attacking the twisted jungle of misfit toys, we separate and mentally log-in each item.

Certain items spark long ago memories. For instance, my drawer has the pocketknife my pap gave me when I was seven. The blade is ground down from sharpening it on his bench grinder in the tractor shed. Boy, did those sparks fly.

There are also a few old car keys, some rubber stoppers, various nail clippers and files, scissors and glue. Lots of glue! Two-part epoxies, rubber cement, Elmer’s glue, wood glue, glue sticks and JB Weld, the heavy-duty fix anything stuff. There’s almost as many types of tape. Black electrical tape, scotch tape, packing tape and duct tape.