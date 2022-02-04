The CZ-USA BREN 2 Ms Pistol

Coming up short?

This is the best time in all of American history to be a gun nerd. Thanks to some poorly veiled legislative threats fomented by the previous Presidential administration, the gun industry remains vibrant and well funded today. As a result, the inexorable engine that is capitalism peppers the marketplace with exciting, cool and oily stuff. The end result is the BREN 2 Ms, a semi-automatic pistol version of the Czech BREN 2 rifle. The BREN 2 Ms is radical, fresh and different.

When initially you heft the BREN 2 Ms your first impression is of its modest weight. The gun orbits around an aircraft aluminum receiver and carbon fiber-reinforced fire control unit. This conspires to make the gun dreamy to tote. Barrels are easy to exchange, and there is the expected bevy of M-LOK slots as well as a full-length optics rail up top.

The gun’s controls are clearly designed by folks who shoot for a living. The bilateral safety lever rotates through about 30 degrees and is easily accessible. The magazine release is mirrored on both sides of the gun. The bolt catch is on the left in the expected spot, but there is also a second catch located along the midline inside the front of the trigger guard. This makes running the gun equally pleasant regardless of your particular handedness.

From muzzle to butt, the flash suppressor is a rugged, open-tipped spiral affair that just looks cool. Unlike many adjustable gas guns, the gas regulator on the BREN 2 Ms is large enough to be readily manipulated using nothing more than a standard set of fingers. The gun comes with a superb set of steel backup iron sights that fold down to stow.