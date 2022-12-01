A Fine Line…

On a warm early August morning, the combatants, along with their chosen surgeons and attendants, as well as a few close friends, adjourned to the famous dueling sight of central Kentucky. It was only 6.5 miles west of Lexington, home of Transylvania Medical school.

After arriving on the grounds, the combatants coldly bowed to each other while their assistants loaded pistols, measured the ground and tossed a coin for choice of position and the right to give the word. You know, your typical pre-duel preparation. The adversaries stared intently at each other until they were given the word to “FIRE!”

Dr. Dudley was unscathed, but Dr. Richardson fell to the ground with a life-threatening wound in the groin. Bleeding profusely and needing immediate assistance to survive, his attending doctor could not stop the blood flow. So, in an ironic turnaround, Dr. Dudley offered his assistance, stopped the bleeding and sewed the severed artery, and saved Dr. Richardson’s life. How’s that for a way of drumming up business? Think he billed him for his efforts?

This location of the duel is special indeed, having a built-in “get out of jail” defense for the winner. The duel’s location was held on the Fayette and Scott County line. Each combatant was standing in a different county during the duel, meaning each was in a different jurisdiction. They could not be legally charged with dueling, hence making their duel legal.

This location is partially on the Walnut Hall Farm, which still stands today.