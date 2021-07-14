The Great Appendix Carry Experiment

Before we get into the trials and results of my appendix carry experiment, let’s get the controversial discussion out of the way. It’s complex and could fill an antique called a “phone book” but you’ll get the idea.

Appendix carry offers a speedy draw. Concealment is great if one has any chest at all, as the cover garment drapes over your gun. It also packs your pistol in a very protected area, not sticking out your side. Retention rocks. The muzzle points at important stuff like, well, you know, and other important stuff like your femoral artery. Where it points doesn’t matter because your handgun is protected in a holster. But you have to draw and replace your gun pointing in scary directions! But training overcomes, and you can stick your belly out when performing administrative functions so the muzzle points at the ground forward of your feet.

That should about sum things up. Those aren’t all my opinions, just the conventional wisdom of pros and cons. To check out this appendix carry thing all the cool kids use, I invested a month, forcing myself to carry a GLOCK 43X with a Leupold DeltaPoint Micro right smack in my gut. Rather than repeat hearsay, I wanted to develop my own firsthand opinion on whether it works for me.