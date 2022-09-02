The Greatest Shot I Ever Saw

I couldn’t have been older than seven. I was decked out in Wrangler jeans, a white T-shirt and cowboy boots and sporting a fresh buzz haircut — my uniform when shipped up to Grandma and Paps for the start of summer vacation. My uncles, Gary and Jerry, wore the same, minus the cowboy boots. That was my stylish addition. They wore lace-up barn boots, the last four eyelets being silver quick lace type.

During the week, I’d pal around with my uncles, trying to do as much work as possible, mimicking them, so I could be like them. They worked on my Pap’s dairy farm. The work was hard, but I always enjoyed going up for the week. I loved the farm; It was the greatest playground imaginable for a suburbanite kid. I gained a lot of independence on the farm, roaming the fields and exploring by myself. If the barn was in sight, I knew how to make it back.

While my uncles milked the cows, I’d clean the aisles by scrapping cow manure into the gutters with a large scrapper. It was a never-ending job, as cow manure is a renewable resource. After the chore of milking the cows was over, we had supper. After supper, as the sun dropped and the heat of day cooled, we usually went groundhog hunting. The farm .22, a Remington Sportsman scoped bolt-action rifle was kept behind the milking parlor door. It was the remedy for rats, groundhogs, sparrows and pigeons that made it into the barn.