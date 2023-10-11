The Hole That Held the Cross

I had the privilege of spending some time in Israel several years ago, along with one of my teenage kids. It was one of the coolest things I have ever done. Here in the United States, something old has maybe a couple hundred years on it. Over there, what might be an antique to us is like IKEA furniture to them. Their old stuff is 10 times as old. The sense of historical gravitas is palpable.

That experience gave me a sense of scale. For instance, the Dead Sea is really big, while the Sea of Galilee is quite small. It is also a really beautiful place. I can see why folks might be inclined to fight over it.

The Jews, the Romans, the Muslims, and the Crusaders have all laid claim to this extraordinary land at one time or another. The stigmata of that relentless struggle are literally everywhere. Roman aqueducts, ancient Jewish ruins, derelict half-century-old war machines, and Information Age shopping malls all share space on this same hallowed terrain.