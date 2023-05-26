The Long, Short And Round Of It

One of my colleagues in Florida who has been a semi-auto guy probably from day one admits he’s not that adept with a wheelgun, which is fine, because I’ll take his share of revolvers … and the ones with five, seven or eight chambers in the cylinder as well.

While I frequently carry a lightweight Colt Commander because it’s a good shooter and so far, it hasn’t let me down, I like revolvers, whether single- or double-action. The one exception is I do not care for D/A-only revolvers, especially ones featuring bobbed hammers. (If God didn’t want us to thumb cock a D/A revolver now and then, he wouldn’t have given us the hammer spur!)

Over the course of my career, dating well back into the last century, it’s been fun to handle all kinds of round guns from Smith & Wesson, Colt, Ruger, Taurus, Rossi, Charter Arms and one or two from Hy Hunter and/or Hawes, plus a couple from Harrington & Richardson. All but a couple were wonderful shooters, and a few were simply superb in terms of accuracy, reliability, comfortable recoil and consistency. Maybe two or three were real boomers with recoil just this side of uncomfortable.

Only once have I had a revolver fail me when the bolt block/cylinder stop broke. I’ve had some disappointments with semi-autos, typically traced to the magazine or the ammunition.

The first time I competed in a handgun match at my local range some 40-plus years ago, I won it using a 6-inch Model 19 S&W with a Patridge front sight, and maybe only because I took the time to check where the bullseye was on a target with a rabbit silhouette. It was not at the shoulder, where several guys put their shots, but on the head, where my .38 Special wadcutters propelled by 3.5 grains of HP 38 cut six neat little holes over that bunny’s noggin.