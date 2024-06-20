The Magnificent Seven

Just One More …

This story was told to Sheriff Jim Wilson by another famed gun writer, John Wootters. The Sheriff then shared it with me. Skeeter Skelton, who needs no introduction, was lying in his Houston hospital bed from the illness that eventually took him from us. Wootters was a good friend and visited often since he also lived in the Houston area.

On several of the visits, Wootters brought gunsmith and fellow sixgunner Bob Baer along. During the visits, like any real sixgunner, Skeeter made it known he wanted to build one last gun — a .44 Special single-action sixgun. He wanted the gun to have a 4 5/8” barrel and be tuned for smoothness and reliability.

Baer said he would look for a suitable donor gun and do the work to Skeeter’s specifications. Baer obtained a .357 Magnum three-screw flattop Blackhawk was obtained and started the conversion. Sadly, Skeeter passed away before completion.

After Skeeter’s death, Wootters wanted the gun to be completed as a way of honoring his close friend. The grips were made from Dall sheep horn that Wootters found while on a hunt Skeeter was also on. Wootters and Baer decided this gun was worthy of having a special serial number, so they sent it through Bill Grover of Texas Long Horn Arms, who stamped it S.S.1 for Skeeter Skelton 1.

It was Wootters’ favorite and most prized sixgun. Sheriff Wilson said it was the only sixgun he ever saw Wootters wear after completion, as it reminded him of Skeeter every time he strapped it on.