The Making Of A Tanker

As the resident reprobate writing for FMG Publications, I’ll admit it’s changed me. I was happy being the stock-box kind of gun guy — then it happened! I was infected by the custom gun bug. It’s a hazard of the gun writing profession, but one I’m willing to endure.

Roy saw the errors of my innocent ways, hatching a diabolical plan. “Tank drive up to Mag-na-port and visit Ken Kelly. Bring a couple guns, hang out in the shop, learn something while he works your guns over. Maybe have him show you firsthand how EDM works. Who was I to question Roy? Sounded like a plan, so I readily agreed a tour of proper “EDM-ing” was in order. By the way, anyone know what EDM is?