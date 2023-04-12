The Path Less Traveled

Judith Love Cohen

Judith Love Cohen was born in August 1933 to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, NY. At a time when women were not expected to attend a whole lot of school, Cohen feasted on books. By fifth grade, her classmates were paying her to do their math homework. She originally aspired to become a math teacher, but when it came time for college, she chose a different path.

By her 19th birthday, Cohen was a young engineering student. She was also dancing in New York’s Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company. After two years of studying in Brooklyn, she married Bernard Siegel, and they moved to California. While there, she worked days at the North American Aviation Company and attended the University of Southern California at night. While earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering, she later claimed that she never saw another female student.

Upon graduation, Cohen began working for Space Technology Laboratories (STL), which later became TRW, Inc. It was there she remained until her retirement in the 1990s.

Cohen specialized in aerospace guidance systems. Her major projects included the guidance computer for the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile and the ground station that supported the Hubble Space Telescope. Another was the Abort-Guidance System (AGS) for the Lunar Module (LM) that helped take Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Computer technology in the 1960s was unrecognizable from what it is today. The computer power most of us carry around in our cell phones would have seemed positively otherworldly back then. The AGS was a backup system designed to be used during the descent, ascent and rendezvous phases of the lunar missions in the event of failure of the primary guidance system. If all went well, the AGS would be nothing more than superfluous ballast. However, trips to the moon were the most technologically arduous endeavors in the history of mankind, and complexity on that scale means nothing ever goes according to plan.