The Professional’s Mark

Chaos, Inc.

I have seen a lot of folks shot. Most thug-on-thug violence is ugly, gross and inelegant. Turning your favorite gat sideways for the kill shot looks cool in the movies, but that particular tactical technique does not lend itself much to precision. Most of the thugs I saw in the ER were just shot to pieces. Then, there was this guy.

This young man rolled into the emergency department like a hurricane. The paramedics in the truck swarmed over him like locusts. If I recall correctly, his vitals were stable-ish, but he wasn’t moving. Once we got acquainted, I came to realize why.

This kid had been shot twice with a handgun. In my experience, thugs will usually use the cheapest ammo they can steal. That typically means FMJ hardball. However, this felt different. A quick physical exam told the tactical story.

One round had centerpunched his left eye. That had put him on the ground. Then, his assailant had dropped back, judged his angles and popped him again in the top of his head along his long axis. In both cases, there were no exit wounds. It didn’t take a rocket surgeon to realize this poor guy was just done.

I have no idea the specifics of the weapon or the ammunition used. The imaging studies were fairly superfluous, it would turn out. Regardless of the particulars, the synergistic result was undeniably effective.