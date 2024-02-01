The Sinistral Problem Or Is It?

The Serious Part

A reasonable way to further skills development is to video yourself shooting with both hands. Do the same thing with just your strong hand, watch for hand placement on the handgun.

Next make sure you consistently place your hand the same way on the handgun to insure a solid replicated firing grip of what your strong hand did by itself — only now doing it with the opposite hand. Check to confirm the slide or barrel is a straight extension of your firing hand forearm, making sure to lock the wrist to reduce the muzzle flip. Based on body position (standing or grounded) I’d be sure to put as much body weight behind the handgun as possible. Revolvers are somewhat forgiving in this area, but recoil operated semi-automatics can be and often are sensitive to this.

Recoil operated systems need resistance. In this act of firing one-handed, having body weight behind the pistol provides resistance. Another critical issue is insuring your trigger finger placement is the same one-handed as two-handed. All this should be done slowly to insure it’s done correctly — it’s a lot like a computer — good stuff in, good stuff out.

So check for a correct firing grip, body weight behind the handgun and check that trigger finger placement!