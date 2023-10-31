The S&W Fighting 500

To School

I took the 4″ 500 to school and to the range, much to the dismay of those around me on the firing line. I had about all the fun I could stand in a defensive handgun class, shooting a cross-section of ammo, consisting of mostly 270-grain and 350-grain CorBon .500 Special ammo. No, I didn’t shoot the CorBon .500 magnums. You are welcome to that one any time you choose. Although I must admit I did sneak a few of the big magnums in as people around me were starting to shoot better groups with 1911s than I was managing with the .500. Those .500 Mags cured that problem straight away.

I carried the revolver in a current rendition of a 1956 F.O. Baird speed holster, done-up nicely by Haugen Handgun Leather; and a Milt Sparks strong-side belt holster. I shot the gun in double action and loaded cartridges from my pocket. There’s no HKS speedloaders for it yet. Whatever the comments, pro or con, the large cartridges come in handy when loading while using arthritis-impeded fingers. During the class, those fat bullets put .50-caliber holes though the bad guy cardboard targets very nicely, thank you very much.

The muzzle blast affected the students around me — and unfortunately not always in a positive mode. Sorry guys. But it was exciting for all involved in the general area. I got whacked in the face twice by bullet jacket bits while firing the revolver. And once, I even got the pleasure of using tweezers to remove a small piece of jacket embedded in my face. Not to worry though, the other guy got hit worse.

The S&W 500 with the .500 specials is manageable, but you must pay attention to details. Firing it is an excellent way to practice proper sight picture and alignment, as well as consistent double action manipulation skills and follow though. Or, you’ll be vividly confirming a preignition

push — or what we laymen might call jerking the snot out of the trigger. The grounded empty brass resembling small five gallon drums is a breeze to police up, and no 9mm brass hogs tried to steal my brass. Although I confess I had to be careful not to take theirs in the form of two or three empty nine cases scooped up inside my bucket-like brass cases. They were big laying on the ground there.