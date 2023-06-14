The Terrific, Terrible Thompson

Practical Details

I had two buddies who did their time as grunts in Europe who said they never encountered a Thompson in the field. By contrast, one old hero I met in my medical clinic carried one for almost eight months at the very tip of the spear in Europe. He had originally been issued an M1 Garand. His Thompson was technically stolen.

My buddy got tagged for a night patrol and traded his M1 rifle out for an M1A1 Thompson from one of the gunners for the 37mm anti-tank gun that was attached to his infantry battalion. He said the 37mm gun was worthless against the advanced German tanks they faced, so the gun and its gunners spent all their time in the rear. When the patrol was complete, he just never gave it back.

The gun came with five 20-round magazines and no web gear. My buddy carried the magazines in the pockets of his field jacket along with a bunch of loose rounds. Whenever there was a lull in the action, he thumbed big fat .45 ACP cartridges into his magazines.

One of the more compelling anecdotes the man related was running his Thompson out of a moving half-track as his unit pushed through an occupied town. The engagement sounded strangely reminiscent of a similar scene in the epic war comedy movie “Kelly’s Heroes.” However, in my friend’s case, he was actually shooting people. He said the big stutter gun hit like a freight train downrange.

In one case, a German Landser rose from the rubble to draw a bead on the passing Americans. My friend said he triggered a burst that caught the man solidly amidship, throwing him backward like a rag doll. He said the German soldier was dead where he fell. They came back through the town the following day and passed by his corpse. He related this very matter-of-factly. This man helped liberate the death camps. He had very little use for Germans.