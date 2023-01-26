The Theory Of Evolution By Natural Selection

It is breathtaking to imagine how far technology has progressed over the past century or so. My grandfather told me when his father bought a car with electric lights everybody in town came over to watch him turn them on and off. Prior to that time, the state of the art was carbide lamps having to be ignited manually. Before my grandfather died, he had flown on a 747 to Hawaii. How his eyes lit up when he told me of the explosive advances in technology that had occurred during his lifetime. It turns out, in retrospect, things were really just getting started.

The technology curve is becoming asymptotic. This means the farther along we go, the steeper the curve becomes. Now this deep into the Information Age technology builds on itself. It feels like we are approaching something truly epic. Hopefully, it will look more like Star Trek than The Terminator.

Advances in microelectronics are always heralded as the yardstick. Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel, the microchip company, proposed back in 1965 the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubles about every two years. This prediction has been borne out historically and has come to be referred to as Moore’s Law. This relationship is less a law and more an observation and a subsequent projection of a historical trend.

However, you can see evidence of similar explosive technological growth in other fields as well — like concealed carry guns.