The Ticking Time Bomb

Focused Attacks

The legislative calendar should be bursting with attacks on Russia. Instead, politicians attack plastic that can make regular rifles achieve burst fire, just like shoelaces can. The way the bump-stock bill is written, a future administration can arbitrarily outlaw any semi-automatic firearm it wishes to, even pistols. But it won’t have to. Because the so-called assault-gun law is already drafted to outlaw anything with a magazine and a grip. I kid you not. I read these bills. They banned rifles with pistol grips, then defined pistol grips as anything that functions as a grip 11 pages later (and included shotguns and sidearms). These people have no honor.



Only two things prevent their nefarious action — they only control one house of Congress (a brilliant distribution of power built in by our Founders). And they don’t control the signature needed to make bills law.



Where are bills that would train citizens in the decent and righteous use of firearms? When we were younger, bills weren’t even needed to have high-school marksmanship teams with ranges in the basement. We are so far removed from such proper and useful law it’s hard to even conceive.

And the media, need we even go there? Most are so far socialist-supporting left-wing traitorous censors themselves, we have a new third-rail of politics. They will not even mention anything gun unless it’s related to crime or denigrating arms.



We have long past the point where hot civil war only approaches the radar. Communist Chinese generals lament the fact they never got experience in blood-and-steel battle of “the old days.” Today, in what they call “Unrestricted Warfare,” (read their book) war is fought on 40 fronts, none of which involve firing. Battles today are for the hearts and minds of populations. You win these wars on TV, in schools, on paper in legislatures, in debates over dinner (if the subjects can even arise, in true Orwellian thought-control style). Your arms remain carefully greased, preserved, perhaps transported to the range for practice, never to be used for their intended purpose — the defense of freedom against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at www.GunLaws.com



Read More Gun Rights Articlesr



Subscribe To American Handgunner