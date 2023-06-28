A Tidy Little Tragedy

It was 1945, and V-E Day was about a week away. Everybody on both sides knew it was coming. Nobody relished the prospect of being the last casualty of the Second World War. However, some idiot felt they needed prisoners, so my buddy and a rifle squad struck out in the darkness across some river to fetch some.

They got their prisoners easily enough — two prepubescent members of the Volkssturm who did not fancy dying for Hitler in late April 1945. They found themselves on a street in a little Belgian town as the sun was coming up. It was time to turn around and go home.

My friend’s best mate was a guy named Sol. He was on point. They hugged the edge of a building that defined a modest crossroads. Sol whispered to my buddy that he was going to take a peek around the corner before they fell back. My friend reached for the sleeve of his jacket, perplexed as to why Sol might do such a foolish thing. The mission was over. There was nothing to gain by pushing any further. Sol was a great soldier with months of combat time. He had no idea what possessed him to take this unnecessary risk.

Before my buddy could stop him, Sol had stepped around the edge of the building. At the same time, a German Landser rose from the rubble with an MP40 submachine gun. The Wehrmacht trooper triggered an accurate burst and stitched Sol in the chest with about half a dozen 9mm bullets. My friend leaned around his comrade and killed the kraut with a burst from his Thompson.

The little American patrol fell back into a nearby building, Sol keeping pace. Once they were inside, Sol fell heavily back against the wall and slid gracelessly to the floor. My buddy said he just looked surprised. He bled out into his perforated chest in moments.