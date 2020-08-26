Let’s cut to the chase. Though this list could keep going with countless details (which some of you will no doubt bring to our attention) under any normal circumstances:

• It’s wrong to take away guns, ammunition and accessories people already legally own.*

• It’s wrong to limit common ammunition and gun types.

• It’s wrong for gun-rights groups not to press for increased public gun ownership.

• It’s wrong for anti-gun groups to exist, but they’re free to do so.

• It’s wrong for communists to run for office in America.

• It’s wrong to call communist China, China.

• It’s wrong for mass media not to run stories identifying our mortal enemies clearly.

• It’s wrong for journalists to omit positive gun stories.

• It’s wrong for reporters not to call out anti-American policies of candidates.

• It’s wrong for schools to teach gun fear and encourage so-called “gun control.”

• It’s wrong for schools to fail to teach marksmanship and safe gun handling.

• It’s wrong for candidates to run on anti-rights platforms.

• It’s wrong for reporters to fail to question unconstitutional policy proposals.

• It’s wrong for broadcasters to let favored politicians use their air to advertise themselves.

• It’s wrong to violate the plain terms of the Constitution and not face punishment.

• It’s wrong for branches of government to usurp each other’s powers and skate.

• It’s wrong for federal departments not contemplated by the Constitution to exist.

• It’s wrong to let stare decisis overrule original intent in the Constitution.

• It’s wrong to have bureaucrats with clipboards empowered instead of subservient.

• It’s wrong to be armed and feel ashamed.

• It’s wrong for criminals to get and have guns more freely than innocent citizens.

• It’s wrong to have to spell any of this out, we used to know it to our core.

• It’s extra especially wrong to campaign for office on a policy of promising to disarm or subarm the public.