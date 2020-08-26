Oaths Matter, As Does Hate
In America we avoid this with solemn oaths. Yes, oaths are that important. For the Presidency:
I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Can you say that and also promise to violate the Second Amendment? That’s a rhetorical question with one simple answer: “No.” Promising to take your guns away — some of them, any of them, only the black ones, the big ones, the good ones, the fast ones, the ones everyone likes, the ones police think are best, the ones you already own, any of them — prevents you from honestly saying “I will defend the Constitution.”
It’s wrong to teach your children to hate and fear guns. It’s wrong to teach anyone to hate and fear guns. It’s wrong to have anyone who hates and fears guns teach. It’s wrong to hate. It’s wrong to let anyone filled with hate and fear go about in society without getting treatment, or remedial education. It’s wrong for people whose understanding is so thin and limited they don’t understand how force can be used to preserve and defend liberty against the vast array of evil forces assembled to deny it to you and the world. One hopelessly misguided self-deception of the left is violence never solved anything. This couldn’t be more wrong. Without violence, you-know-who would still rule Germany.
“People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.” —George Orwell
The world is a dangerous place. Our Founders understood this, and faced it head on, with the force needed to vanquish it. We do not live in a place where peace, love and harmony dominate; some utopian place of tranquility. That’s a novel — a dystopian novel of deception and poetry that simply does not exist and misleads people into slavery. People teaching this are themselves slave masters, leading lemmings down a gilded path of misery, subjugation and death. Letting such happy tyrants anywhere near the reins of power is a deadly mistake.
The nation-state system — ours — the most viable ever invented for protecting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, needs defense. It’s wrong to not honor your country and its symbols. Working from within for its constant improvement is honorable. To do otherwise is to encourage despotism and lawlessness. Outside a society that features the rule of law, with a Bill of Wrongs instead of a Bill of Rights, life becomes, “nasty, brutish and short,” at least according to Thomas Hobbes.
Thrill our editors and propose your own elements for a Bill of Wrongs. In the next issue, not only will we run a few, we’ll explore some of the ones we’ve exposed.
* Note: The very first point begs the question: aren’t you supposed to use the front end of your gun to protect it, and you, from any person threatening to take it?
Alan Korwin’s website features plain-English books on state and federal gun laws for the public, and more common sense like you just read. He invites you to write to him or see his work at GunLaws.com, where you can get books and DVDs that help keep you safe.
Subscribe To American Handgunner