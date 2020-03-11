If watching what’s happening on TV doesn’t infuriate you, you’re not watching with your eyes open. The way the leftist party of neo-democrat socialists is assaulting the nation’s leader is beyond disgraceful. When one sack of lies fails they simply switch to another, and along the way they trash every decent value Americans hold dear — not the least of which is our right to arms. They know an armed populace is a direct threat to them, so when one yells from the stage, “We’re coming for your guns!” not one of them objects. The audience cheers madly (a carefully chosen descriptive word), and police stand quietly by, waiting to see where the chips fall.

The impeachment fiasco is a case in point, and when it comes up you can reply simply with devastating effectiveness. “I’m tired of all this — I want to hear about Russian collusion already, the president is a Russian spy!” We endured two-and-a-half years of that abject nonsense before the manic deceivers moved to a new theme. Don’t let them get away with it. Demand answers — and watch them sheepishly scuffle off. He’s not a spy. They all know it but haven’t apologized. Skewer them. Just like the gun myths we’ve explored here before. If it weren’t for myths, they’d have nothing. Invisible guns, drop tests, melting points, Saturday night specials, one-a-month, make-believe gun-free zones, CCW blood-in-the-streets, not a single crime-stopping plan, just infringements, and on to the next fabrication.

This leaves us at what amounts to the U.S. Bill of Wrongs. An entire litany of things the anti-American political faction in our nation wants to enforce on the rest of us, in direct contravention of our sacred Bill of Rights. Thanks to an education system deliberately turned into an indoctrination system by communist infiltration, a teacher’s union without God or family values, and power hungry misfits, the principles that guided us for centuries have been overwhelmed. The Founders told us if the nation isn’t run by moral people it won’t work. They were right. The Bill of Wrongs is extremely broad, here is the gun part.