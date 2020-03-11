THE U.S. BILL OF WRONGS
WHAT’S GOING WRONG IN AMERICA
PRELUDE: Before we start, note — Iranians can’t run for U.S. President. Not that they are, just know there are limits on who can. It’s in the Constitution: Article 2, Section 1, Clause 5. Read it, carefully, understand it, and consider if everyone now running is actually eligible. Okay, let’s begin!
If watching what’s happening on TV doesn’t infuriate you, you’re not watching with your eyes open. The way the leftist party of neo-democrat socialists is assaulting the nation’s leader is beyond disgraceful. When one sack of lies fails they simply switch to another, and along the way they trash every decent value Americans hold dear — not the least of which is our right to arms. They know an armed populace is a direct threat to them, so when one yells from the stage, “We’re coming for your guns!” not one of them objects. The audience cheers madly (a carefully chosen descriptive word), and police stand quietly by, waiting to see where the chips fall.
The impeachment fiasco is a case in point, and when it comes up you can reply simply with devastating effectiveness. “I’m tired of all this — I want to hear about Russian collusion already, the president is a Russian spy!” We endured two-and-a-half years of that abject nonsense before the manic deceivers moved to a new theme. Don’t let them get away with it. Demand answers — and watch them sheepishly scuffle off. He’s not a spy. They all know it but haven’t apologized. Skewer them. Just like the gun myths we’ve explored here before. If it weren’t for myths, they’d have nothing. Invisible guns, drop tests, melting points, Saturday night specials, one-a-month, make-believe gun-free zones, CCW blood-in-the-streets, not a single crime-stopping plan, just infringements, and on to the next fabrication.
This leaves us at what amounts to the U.S. Bill of Wrongs. An entire litany of things the anti-American political faction in our nation wants to enforce on the rest of us, in direct contravention of our sacred Bill of Rights. Thanks to an education system deliberately turned into an indoctrination system by communist infiltration, a teacher’s union without God or family values, and power hungry misfits, the principles that guided us for centuries have been overwhelmed. The Founders told us if the nation isn’t run by moral people it won’t work. They were right. The Bill of Wrongs is extremely broad, here is the gun part.
It’s Wrong To Disarm Americans
It’s not only wrong, it’s banned. The Bill of Rights, which actually exists, begins by saying Congress shall make no law. Nothing could be more clear. The gun part says the right of the people to keep and bear arms (more broad than just guns, by the way) shall not be infringed. Also as clear as the English language gets. The neo-democrat socialists are ignoring it, pointing out the biggest problem with the U.S. Constitution. It provides no punishment explicitly.
The punishment is implicit — we are armed and are supposed to stop them, with the same force they use to usurp power. We have grown too fat, lazy and complacent. The Founders never saw that coming. And no one seems to see the inevitable result of so much explosive pressure building under a thousand cuts.
It’s wrong for many Americans to think guns are bad.
This results from immoral takeover of the education system and the so-called “news” media. You and I know guns are good. America used to know this too, so much so the Founders put it in the Bill of Rights for Pete’s sake. Now, under the fascist principle of lie long enough and people will believe anything, a sizeable part of the electorate believes guns are bad, even evil, despite their own eyes, and watching police stop criminals by shooting them. Guns save lives. Guns stop crime. Guns protect you. Guns are fun. Just look at this fine magazine.
It’s wrong for schools not to teach marksmanship.
The notion schools have banned not only guns, but discussion of guns in schools is worse than wrong. It’s perverse. Schools used to have shooting ranges so kids could learn how to shoot straight, learn marksmanship and gun safety, compete on interscholastic teams, prepare for national defense and military training. Now these things are gone, removed by what we incorrectly call teachers. Oops, they now call themselves “educators.” They are anything but.
Who Are These People?
You can’t teach history properly without discussing weapons, armaments, strategy, inventions, tactics — how are kids supposed to learn? Aha, we’ve stumbled on one of the greatest wrongs going on today, kids don’t learn in schools any longer. They are indoctrinated. By the time many children get to college, they are offended — offended I say — by free speech, much less any talk about the righteous role firearms play in the preservation of peace and freedom. If they don’t like what’s being said, they now denounce it as hate speech, and figure it’s okay to outlaw it. Who are these people? Certainly not the neighbors we grew up with. How are you supposed to run a free country if only the officials are armed?
There’s plenty more where this came from in the next issue. Please tune-in.
Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at www.gunlaws.com