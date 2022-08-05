Them and Us … Feelings of Misunderstanding Or Worse?

Perfect Paradox

My own daughter is a fine example of the respect and responsibility hunting and shooting provide. Watching me shoot ground hogs at the ripe old age of 10 or 11, she showed an interest in doing so herself. We went to the range and practiced for a few weeks until she had the skill and confidence to try shooting one herself. She did and this blossomed into a desire to hunt deer. Again, more practice with bigger guns and she was ready. She has since taken several deer.

Being a gun-loving, blood-thirsty hunter, you’d think she had no respect or kindness to shed for animals. Yet, she’s in her second year of veterinarian school because of her love for animals. The majority of gun loving hunters are the biggest lovers and supporters of animals there are.

Cats, dogs, and any other pets are treated like family. If a deer, elk or other wild animal is entangled in a barbed wire fence, volleyball net, or other dastardly device, chances are it’s the hunter who will free such a critter for they hunt on their own terms, on a fair chase field.

Thus is the complexity of a gun totin’ animal shootin’ person. If only “they” would open their so-called open minds, giving “us” a chance, they just might see the warm-hearted individuals we really are. Heck, most of us would stick our necks out helping them if they needed it. I guess that’s what separates us from them?