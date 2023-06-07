Think: The 5th Fundamental

Train Your Brain

Most shooters who have received the proper training and practice with regularity can perform the actions above at an acceptable speed. Sure, you’re always striving to improve, but at some point, your practice should include decision-making. The real “speed” is in making the decision to move, draw and, if need be, shoot. Indecision on when to draw or shoot and you’ll feel the need to go fast. “Fast” is always full of mistakes, which just consume more time. Wait too long, and it won’t matter how fast you can perform; the opportunity has passed.

One of the best ways to think about problem-solving is Boyd’s O.O.D.A. Loop. John Boyd was an Air Force Col., fighter pilot and military strategist. Some would say a modern Sun Tzu. I highly recommend Boyd: The Fighter Pilot Who Changed The Art Of War by Robert Coram. His “loop” consists of Observe, Orient, Decide and Act. This is the key to finding a solution to trouble. You Observe a problem. In the Orient phase, you’re gathering details on what’s occurring. Then, you Decide on a solution. Finally, you Act.

Most people think of Boyd’s Loop as a sequential, linear action. But it’s more of a flow from and between the different phases. For example, the threat attacks. They are “acting.” You’re “reacting” in the Observation phase. You bypass Orient and Decide, jumping straight to Act by moving. This forces the threat back to the Observe state of their loop; they’re reacting to your movement. This buys you time to go back to Orient, gather a couple more details — looking for cover — then Decide, moving to the protection of cover. The goal is to never let the threat get back to the Act phase of their loop. Your “reaction” has beat their “action.”