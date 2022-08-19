Thoughts On The Lyman 429421

The Start of Things .44

Back in 1927, at the ripe old age of 28, Elmer designed his 250-grain solid Ideal #429421 for the Lyman Gun Sight Corporation. This was the first of Elmer’s bullets and the one probably responsible for the term “Keith” bullet. This was followed by two 235-grain slugs. The Ideal 429422, a hollow-base design and a hollow-point version of Ideal #429421, with solid base.

Elmer was very particular in what he wanted for his bullet designs, being three full diameter driving bands, as well as a square lube groove. The front driving band would true up the cartridge in the cylinder and cutdown on bullet jump from cartridge case to barrel throat.

“The greatest strain on a sixgun bullet comes on the front band when it jumps straight ahead to the rifling and then has to engage the rifling and start spinning,” he said. “My design cuts this slippage to the minimum, and this forward full driving band scrapes the bore clean with each shot. The bullet has 2 heavy forward bands to take and hold the rifling with only the deep beveled crimp groove between, then a big deep, square lubrication groove, to hold adequate supply of lubricant to properly lubricate the bore.”

Elmer usually had three different loads for each caliber, being a light target load, a heavier medium load, and lastly, a heavy load. His heavy loads sometimes pushing the limits of the guns firing them.