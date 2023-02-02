Tightwad: .45 Colt Snake Loads

Anyone with kids knows the lovable character Woody from “Toy Story.” It’s one of my favorites and watched it a zillion times when my daughter was a wee lass. One of his most popular lines when pulling his drawstring was, “there’s a snake in my boot!” This line got me thinking about snakes, rattlesnakes in particular, and ways of efficiently dispatching buzz tails.

This project really fell into place when testing a limited offering by Tyler Gun Works (TGW). It seems Bobby Tyler and the gang have obtained some laser engravers to spruce up, enhance and beautify guns at better offerings than hand-engraved guns. It’s a way to include more people in the wonderful world of engraved guns.

The gun in question is a Bond Arms Roughneck Derringer in .45 Colt. The ultimate pocket gun, derringers have a long history of being downright convenient. Shoved in a pocket holster, they ride perfectly in the back pocket of a pair of Wranglers and can be quickly drawn for any rattlesnake culling operation. Derringers also make a nice last-ditch back-up piece.