Tool Of A Thousand Uses!

Knurling

Many people are afraid of this next step, and even those who own hobby lathes tend to stay away from knurling. But to me, it adds so much versatility and looks to a project it pays to just dive right in and try it. The concept is the hardened “knurling” wheels are pressed against the work (brass, copper, steel, whatever) and as the work turns the wheels form a raised diamond pattern in the material. There are some tricks, though.

A knurling wheel will only deliver a clean, complete knurl on specific diameters of stock. Too small or too big, and the knurl will overlap. But there will be specific steps in size where whatever knurling tool you have will leave full, complete diamond points. While there are mathematics you can use to compute it; it’s also fun to just try it on different diameters until you find the sweet spots. And even what I’d call “poor” knurling is often good enough for hobby jobs.

Keep in mind, you’re not cutting the material but swedging it (pushing it around) to form the diamonds. So you want lubricating fluid while you do it (like WD40) not cutting fluid like you’d use to drill a hole. You want the knurling tool to be able to slip over the surface as it molds it. I honestly didn’t learn that until recently, and it explained why my old knurls were sharp and nasty at times — I used cutting fluid. Duh.

The knurling lends a firm purchase to the scribe, especially if your fingers are oily or greasy. Plus, it just looks good and ramps any DIY project into the “professional” level.

While we’re here, let’s talk about “parting off.” That’s the way you cut a piece of round stock in the lathe, separating it from the main raw material. In this case, I ended up not quite happy with the butt end, so I parted it off and re-machined it. A thin cutting tool is pressed into the work by the cross-feed, eventually parting the stock. It can be very precise and handy but can also be a disaster. Like knurling, some people are intimidated by the process, but watch some videos online, and you’ll soon figure out how to do it.

I also used the parting tool to cut a series of light round cuts along the main body of the scribe. It’s for looks and also gives you some purchase when holding it at different points along the body.