Training For Absolute Chaos

What It Might, And Won’t Be Like

TV and movie fight scenes, car chases, and prolonged shootouts are just not reality. Nor will your confrontation likely involve a 6’4″, 275-lb. “biker” wearing a name tag that says, “HELLO, my name is BAD GUY.”

I do know for a fact your adversary will not be a freshly hung paper target. Your paper target will always stand perfectly still while you load, get the perfect grip and align your sights. Then you can fire the perfect round, which stops the target every time and lands in the backstop with no consequences.

The 24-hour news cycle tells us encounters can happen anywhere. It can be an armed carjacking from church, armed robbery at a birthday party, or a lethal encounter in a grocery store. It may be dark or light. It may be quiet, or it may be so loud from the sounds of screaming people or fire alarms you can’t even think. You might be alone, with your family, or surrounded by a group of panicking kids.

Your adversary might be just another person in the crowd or an employee who looks just like the 50 other employees in the retail shop. Maybe it is a 14-year-old kid who has decided the cell phone in your hand is worth more than your life. Or even worse, it’s someone doing unspeakable things to your spouse or even your child.

Maybe this confrontation isn’t seven yards away, which gives you some reaction time and a full field of view of what’s in front of you. It might be a confrontation that is moving with no signs of stopping. Or it is you and your adversary in a small room with nowhere for you to go, and all your options are bad. Maybe your attacker has forced you to the ground where they are now using all the benefits of their strength, weight and evil intentions upon you.

When you begin to look at a lethal encounter in a realistic view, you quickly realize how violent this encounter is going to be. It is personal, frightening, in your face and constantly changing in a way you could have never imagined. Now you have an adversary who will no longer stand still and already has the advantage of action versus your reaction. All of this is happening in a time span of seconds. It will, in fact, be utter chaos.