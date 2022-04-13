True Manliness

One of the implicit aspects of the relationship between modern American soldiers and Uncle Sam is decent health care. The government expected us to go off to foreign lands to be shot or blown up in the name of democracy. The least they could do was to cover our medical bills. Not unlike absolutely everything the government does, the results were mixed.

Like corporate entities everywhere, the Army didn’t want us to cost them any money. As young virile soldiers are shockingly fertile, that meant that Uncle Sam handed out vasectomies like candy. I actually knew of a couple of guys who submitted to a vasectomy just so they could get a few days off work. That’s the archetypal example of a permanent solution (sterility) to a temporary problem (laziness).

A vasectomy is a tidy little procedure wherein the vas deferens, the bit of plumbing that carries sperm from the testicles to the outside world, is surgically separated. While the definition of minor surgery is surgery done on somebody else, this really is a fairly trivial undertaking. I’m sure somewhere out there is some poor unfortunate guy who had his nads fall off after getting the Snip, but I’ve yet to meet him.

Sterilizing soldiers meant no more little soldiers, so it saved Uncle Sam money. The Army had zero interest in creating unnecessary pregnant dependents. That lead to one particularly austere surgical procedure.