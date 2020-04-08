Unorthodox CCW Thoughts

Everything in life involves tradeoffs, beginning with where you live. In two-season country you have six months of too hot and six months of just right. In four-season country, beginning in spring you have three months of fairly nice, three months of just right, another three months of fairly nice, and then winter. If you have the time and money, the way to deal with winter is to take a three-month vacation in two-season country.

Winter sports can be fun when you’re young. A good winter’s day now involves a fireplace, a steaming cup of coffee, a good book and a dog sleeping with his head on my fleece-lined slippers while the wind and snow beat on the window.

Sometimes you just have to go out, which leads to the issue of where to carry the CCW. Most of the year an IWB holster high on the right hip works just fine. Where it doesn’t work very well is when cold weather requires a long, warm winter coat.

A long, heavy winter coat does have one advantage — the bulk makes for easy concealment. With some coats you could likely conceal an M4, short-barreled shotgun, knee mortar, or attack dog. Eventually though you get to where you’re going and the outer coat comes off. Now we’re back to a handgun, and you still need a light garment to keep it concealed.

With a winter coat and strong side carry, forget any kind of speed draw. Only the most patient mugger or street thug is going to stand there waiting while you pull off your gloves, unzip or unbutton the coat and dig out your sidearm. One solution, I suppose, is to hope for the best. Muggers and thugs don’t like cold any more than you do. Up north we used to see bumper stickers saying, “Forty below keeps out the riffraff.”