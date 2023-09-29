Upgrade Your Polymer Pistol Barrel

Lock It Up

Next you can work on the barrel hood-to-slide fit. The first step is to check and adjust the fit of the barrel hood extension into the guide slot in the top of the slide. This fit isn’t critical to accuracy, but it does help guide the barrel into the desired lockup position.

Using a Q-tip, apply a touch of layout fluid to each side of the barrel hood extension, install the barrel into the slide and move it in and out of the lockup position. If you feel any binding on the side edges, the layout fluid will show you precisely where the extension is contacting the notch in the slide. If needed, perform a bit of judicious honing on the edge areas until the fit is right. Be sure to mount the barrel in your bench vise and maintain a strict vertical profile on anything you file or hone. For this step use either the EZE-Lap or pillar file.

In the previous step you might have found you couldn’t get the barrel to go fully into battery because the barrel hood wouldn’t move up into the side cutout. With the Apex Tactical barrel, this is by design. The hood is too long, so you can file it down to the exact length required for your particular slide. What we’re trying to achieve here is a near-exact fit with no excess back-and-forth play between the barrel and slide when in lockup. In the pistol shown here, I measured about 9/1,000ths of an inch of slop with the factory barrel.

As you might have guessed, it’s time to break out the Dykem again. Apply a bit to the rear surfaces of the barrel hood. When you try to lock up the barrel, move it up and down against the slide and you’ll see where there is excess contact. I find it easier to mount the barrel vertically in the vise for this filing operation.

Using the narrow pillar file, gently stroke across the high areas identified by the layout fluid. Take extra care to maintain a level stroke. It’s also a good idea to reverse the barrel after each couple of passes. This is where patience is important. Less is more, so remove the barrel and check fit frequently, after each couple of light file passes.

When you can insert the barrel into full lockup position with only light finger pressure, you’re done — at least for now. There should also be no front-to-back play. If we did things right, we eliminated that movement.