Upgrading A Stock 1911

Drop-In Trigger System!

Custom pistolsmith Mark Dye has worked with Nighthawk to finalize his design of an amazing, completely modular, drop-in trigger unit. The result is a chassis-based system containing the hammer, sear, dis-connector and spring dropping right into your factory-stock 1911. It uses the existing hammer and sear/disconnector pins due to the clever “hollow” pins in the unit. The key here is the fact the drop-in system allows the hammer/sear/disconnector relation-ship to be rock solid, so a reliable 3.75–4-lb. trigger pull is assured. It can be used on a new build, but excels in upgrading an existing gun.

The actual swap takes about three minutes and can be done by anyone who can detail-strip a 1911. You can also install the kits in several guns so you have the same press in each. The system is machined from 416 bar stock and can be had in a silver stainless look or black Nitride. It works with 1911 Series 70, Series 80, 2011 models as well as the “Swartz” safety-style. The unit also comes with an unusual looking single-pronged spring replacing the stock three-pronged sear spring, since the drop-in unit has its own internal spring for the sear. The replacement spring just controls the grip safety. The unit is CA-legal too.

The average cost of a full-custom trigger job (with parts) can easily hit the $350 mark, not counting the wait, shipping the gun and risking it getting lost or stolen in transit. If you’re comfortable detail-stripping your own 1911 — or can build a gun from fitted parts but are uncomfortable with fitting action parts — this is the way to go. I tried my test unit in five different 1911s from Ruger, Springfield, Colt, a custom one, and even one from Armscor, and the Drop-In Trigger System worked fine. Nighthawk does say “minimal gunsmithing skills” are necessary, but so far, I didn’t need to do any additional work to get mine to function safely. The MSRP is just $299.

I invite you to study Nighthawk’s offerings as you contemplate an upgrade to your favorite 1911 — or a full custom build!

For more info: NighthawkCustom.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner