Victory For Preemption

Something so remarkable happened recently in Washington — one of the original “preemption” states where the Legislature has sole authority to set gun laws, in the interest of uniformity — it should signal anti-gunners nationwide to back off.

A little background: The entire state Supreme Court in Washington is liberal. There is not a single moderate or conservative on the bench. Some critics refer to the high court as the “Seattle Supreme Court” with no pun intended. Washington’s preemption law has been around nearly 40 years, it has been used as a model by other states to craft their own statutes. Thus, Washington’s law is a prime target for anti-gunners, who apparently expected this particular court to whittle it down.

So, when the court handed down a unanimous ruling in a case known as Bass v. City of Edmonds, declaring a “safe storage” ordinance adopted by the Edmonds City Council in 2018 to be illegal under the state preemption statute, the gun control camp was not just stunned, it was devastated.

The lawsuit was a joint effort by the Second Amendment Foundation and National Rifle Association, and three private citizens including firearms instructor Brett Bass, for who the lawsuit was named. On the other side, anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety was providing pro bono (free) legal support to the city, along with the Seattle-based Summit Law Group,” while NRA and SAF had to pay their own legal bills.

SAF’s Alan Gottlieb told me privately he would not have been surprised to see at least a couple of justices dissent. The unanimous decision was authored by Chief Justice Steven C. González, underscoring its importance.