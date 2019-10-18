Violent crime, gun homicides decline, says FBI Crime Report

The FBI report says 6,603 of last year’s killings involved handguns, which is down from the 7,032 handgun-related homicides reported in 2017. Last year, rifles of any kind were identified as murder weapons in 297 murders, which is significantly lower than the 403 slayings with rifles in 2017, the year of the Las Vegas outrage that claimed 58 lives and left hundreds of others wounded.



Last year, shotguns were the weapons of choice in 235 murders, down from the 264 logged in 2017.



While it is not a rosy picture, stacked against more than 300 million privately-owned firearms in the hands of an estimated 100 million law abiding gun owners, the numbers sort of belie claims that the U.S. is in the grip of a “gun violence epidemic.”



Just to keep all this mayhem in perspective, last year saw 1,515 murders committed with knives or other cutting instruments. That’s more than twice as may people who were slain with rifles and shotguns combined.



So, two questions are appropriate. First, when is the establishment media going to start talking about “knife violence” like they do about so-called “gun violence?” Second, has anybody figured out there are no background checks on knife purchases, and that the crime data proves beyond any doubt that people determined to hurt other people will find a way and a weapon?



Last year, more than 1,100 people were murdered with blunt objects or “personal weapons,” meaning they were beaten or stomped to death. There are no background checks for hammers, crowbars or baseball bats, either.



There’s a different column for strangulation, with less than 100 victims. All those causes combined, there are still more than twice as many people as the victims of rifles and shotguns combined.



https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-2018-crime-statistics



https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-11.xls



https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-11.xls