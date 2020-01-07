Walther Q5 Conversion Slide

Walther makes the standard PPQ pistol series, and recently introduced the Q5 Match series, which rapidly rose to the top ranks among competitors. Now, with the Q5 Conversion slide, shooters can magically turn their “old” PPQ into a “new” Q5! The conversion slide is outfitted with features previously found only on custom handguns. It’s ported, optic-ready, has LPA sights as well as front and rear serrations. The barrel has polygonal rifling and a stepped chamber, sure to be as accurate as the original Q5 Match guns.



The conversion slide works with any polymer PPQ9mm (excluding the Sub-Compact versions) and is ready to install out of the box. It includes the slide barrel, recoil assembly, all internal parts, the LPA rear sight, LPA fiber optic front and a test target showing an actual 5-shot group at 25 meters fired with the slide/barrel combo.

MSRP is $599.



For more info: www.waltherarms.com



