Walther’s Q4 SF

The Q4 Tour

The pistol is 7.25″ from the crown of the muzzle to the back of the generously long beavertail. It measures 5.25″ from the top of the rear sight to the base of the magazine. These are typical dimensions for a mid-size defensive pistol. The Q4 is wider than many, measuring 1.37″ at its thickest point at the ambidextrous slide locks. Speaking of slide locks, these are some of the easiest to operate in the industry. They’re long and thin which helps in two ways—leverage and positioning. Your thumb can operate it from wherever your thumb naturally rests instead of having to reposition it to find a small lever. The slide locks are also recessed to help with concealment. The frame is machined from solid steel billet and interfaces with the slide as if they were hand-filed to match — German engineering at its finest.

The slide profile is a familiar one if you’ve handled other mid- to full-size Walthers. The sides and front are rounded. There are cocking serrations front and rear with the Walther logo superimposed over the front ones. The top of the slide has full-length, anti-glare grooves and large phosphoric night sights. A large opening is cut for ejection and a small window at the rear of the port on the righthand side serves as a loaded chamber indicator. The combination of the slide’s weight, the excellent machining of the steel and the balance of the recoil spring make racking the slide an effortless task even for my arthritic hands.

The trigger guard is large enough for gloves and generously undercut to allow a high grip. The entire scheme promotes a powerful grip. The metal wrap-around grip panel is aggressively textured but not painfully so. The palm swell produces a natural fit, and the checkering extends to the front and rear. You can operate this gun when it’s raining, snowing or muddy, and you’re not likely to drop it. But if you do, there is a drop safety for the trigger. There’s also a blade safety on the trigger. The front of the trigger guard is squared off with a small tab. I’ve read many instructors and reviewers who discourage putting the index finger of the support hand on the front of the trigger guard, and I think I was once in this group. But these days as I’m trying to steady shaky hands, I find that position helps, and it works on the Q4. Ahead of the trigger guard, a three-slot Picatinny rail facilitates mounting your favorite light, laser or combo. The big mag release button behind the trigger guard is reversible.