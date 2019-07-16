Private Options

It’s impossible to enforce background checks on private transfers, the new step in Democrat strategy — and the very purpose of H.R.8. To fix the transfer “problem,” total gun-owner registration must be introduced, as it’s “common sense” and a logical next step even though it too cannot disarm criminals. The private-transfer ban of an “improved” background check system turns innocent acts of handing a gun to someone you know into a felony. Non-crimes become crimes, increasing the number of people who become gunless by law.



The registration system must list every gun everyone has, so government agents can decide if you still have everything you had — no more, no less. Deviation is proof you’re in violation, subjecting you to arrest and confiscation of every gun you own.



Inevitable innocent inventory errors will be treated as presumption of guilt with proof of innocence placed on your shoulders, at your expense, a corruption of and the exact opposite of our justice system. A one percent error rate equals 3,500,000 new crimes annually.



Every gang member, mental case, would-be murderer and also a hundred million decent Americans who are already armed are ignored by background checks, making it superfluous. Think about that. This fuss is about new psychos and murderers who get their first gun — at retail. Didn’t the media or antis think this through? Real crime-fighting dollars are blocked by Democrats who want more money for this charade. This is the real problem.



Armed-criminal research shows background checks do nothing. Villains use straw buyers with no criminal record. Or, they smuggle guns as easily as fentanyl, coke, pot, etc. Or, they just steal them. Why doesn’t the “news” explain this?