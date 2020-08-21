Enter To Win Outlaws & Lawman "DOC" 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Prize Package!

What do NRA Lawsuits Mean Ahead of November?

Written By Dave Workman
2020
1

Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President, NRA

It’s been about two weeks since the Second Amendment community was rocked with the announcement that the National Rifle Association had been hit with two lawsuits, one filed in New York state and the other in Washington, D.C. The NRA immediately struck back, filing its own lawsuit. Now let’s sort this all out.

First thing to remember: Both lawsuits against the NRA are civil actions. No criminal charges were filed with either case. Something else: The New York case was filed in New York Supreme Court (what other states call “Superior Court”) and the District case was filed in District Superior Court.

The heavier of the two legal actions, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is a 169-page mammoth containing some alarming allegations against longtime NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre and three other current or former officers. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia’s action zeroes on the NRA Foundation. It was filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, and spans just 24 pages.

The fact that the NRA reacted on the same day with its own federal lawsuit against James suggests something to many observers — everybody knew what was coming. One does not simply draw up a federal lawsuit with the snap of a finger. NRA’s action spans 19 pages.

James started her NRA investigation 18 months ago. There has been coverage of NRA’s alleged financial woes in The Trace, an online news organ supported by anti-gun billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the short-run presidential candidate. A lawsuit should hardly have surprised anybody, but more about that in a moment.

Some people quickly declared James and New York State have “no standing” to do this, but that’s wrong. The NRA was incorporated in New York back in 1871. Suggestions over the years to move NRA’s corporate status to other jurisdictions weren’t followed, so James does have the authority to do this. Likewise, Racine’s legal action is within his authority as the NRA Foundation is incorporated in the District.

But the timing of the lawsuits is where the conspiracy theorists went to work — and they have the calendar on their side. We’re about 70 days out from national elections. Anti-gun groups have been appealing for contributions almost from the moment news about the lawsuits broke. To some, it suggests they knew the lawsuits were coming, and they were ready to rock.

Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety says the “NRA is on its heels. Let’s keep it there.”

In theory — ans suggested by some cable network commentators — the NRA’s money will be directed toward fighting the lawsuits rather than funding independent political actions to help re-elect the president and protect the GOP Senate majority.

That theory may go up in smoke after Labor Day when we will all see if the NRA has been sitting on a serious war chest as campaigns crank up going into September and October.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reacted to the lawsuits by observing, in part, “NSSF is deeply concerned about the apparent political agenda to silence the strongest voice in support of the Second Amendment ahead of the election in November.”
Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation stated, “Fortunately, for the gun rights movement, the strength of the NRA is not only in its leaders, but in its members.”

Armed robbers crashed into the Costco in Issaquah, Wash., which prohibits firearms in the store.

Was It Karma?

Earlier this month, Insider Online reported on a project launched by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) called “Don’t Feed the Gun Prohibitionists.”

It was a roster of some 200 companies that have taken positions against gun owners, such as prohibiting legally armed citizens in their stores or donating to anti-gun causes. The list has grown since then.

One company name on the CCRKBA list is Costco, the “warehouse store” where people can stock up on enough supplies to feed an army. Costco does not allow firearms in their establishments, but a recent incident at one of their main stores in Issaquah, Wash. across the street from corporate headquarters suggests criminals missed the memo.

Early on the morning of Aug. 2, a truck crashed through the big door of this Costco while staff was there but the business had not yet been opened for customers. Published reports say the bad guys leaped from the truck, “an unknown number of shots were fired,” and one employee was “told to leave the store at gunpoint.”

There reportedly were three perps, and they were all dressed completely in black in a way their race or gender was impossible to determine. They apparently took a bunch of jewelry.

Nobody was injured in the heist, but the incident underscored the foolishness of declaring your business to be off limits to firearms because bad guys with guns don’t pay attention. They like it when the potential of meeting armed resistance is zero.

Speaking Of Crime…

A recent report at Fox News revealed some information about crime in New York City that vehemently anti-gun Mayor Bill de Blasio and others in the Big Apple wish could have been kept under wraps.

Violent crime is on a dramatic uptick, with robberies soaring a staggering 286% last month over the figures for July 2019. That’s bad enough, but in just the 19th Precinct (which encompasses the Upper East Side in Manhattan) there have been 14 armed robberies at gunpoint. There were only four such stickups in all of 2019 in that precinct, Fox reported.

It’s not clear if these robberies are connected, but New York’s finest put the cuffs on a trio of teenagers — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — following a string of robberies that began with a 9:30pm holdup.

Four thugs reportedly “flashed a gun” and robbed a man of his cellphone. About 40 minutes later, the same crew robbed an 18-year-old of his wallet. Within moments of that caper, a couple was robbed in nearby Central Park as they were walking along a path. They took the woman’s cellphone.

When cops collared three of these guys, they reportedly also recovered a loaded handgun. Stop right there. Teens in New York City aren’t supposed to have handguns. It’s hard enough for an adult to legally own a handgun in the Big Apple.

Again, this bunch must have overlooked that anti-gun regulation.

Media Bias? Say It Ain’t So!

Earlier this month, Gallup reported a survey it conducted several months ago with the Knight Foundation revealed nearly half of all Americans believe the news media is “very biased.”

Sorting out the numbers, 71% of identified Republicans have a “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable opinion of the news media, compared to only 22% of identified Democrats. That just might be because the media bias favors the left/liberal mindset. Reinforcing that supposition was the 54% of Democrats who have a “very favorable” view of the press, while only 13%d of Republicans share that impression.

John Sands, director of learning and impact at the Knight Foundation, observed, “Our concern is that when half of Americans have some sort of doubt about the veracity of the news they consume, it’s going to be impossible for our democracy to function.”

According to the Associated Press, “The study found 73% of Americans feel that too much bias in news reports is a major problem.”

Ya think?

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant (Source: Democracy Now!, YouTube)

Quite possibly the best-known city council member anywhere in the United States is self-proclaimed Socialist Kshama Sawant, the chief proponent of slashing Seattle’s Police Department by 50%.

She claims this is the goal of “our movement,” but evidently, not everybody is on board with this kooky idea, which would strip the department’s budget of $85 million for the remainder of the year.

When the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild did an online petition hoping to get enough signatures to get the council’s attention, the petition garnered a staggering 150,000 signatures.

There’s a lesson in this for a socialist who suddenly discovered the power of democracy.

A .41 Magnum Ruger New Model Blackhawk

Another .41 Magnum Fan

Really enjoyed reading your article (re: your “relationship” with handguns chambered for the .41 Magnum), here’s my story:

While an Arizona State Trooper, I had an FFL from 1972 until 1991 (State Trooper from 1974-2002), when I let it lapse after being subjected to three “inspections” by ATF Agents. They were essentially trying to run off hobby license holders. I was never a threat and only sold 101 firearms during that time period to people I actually knew. I got $20 for such transactions. My primary love was custom ammunition, which I also had a license to produce.

In 1988, I sold a 4” and a 6” Model 57-1 to an old friend and his brother, Don and David in Tucson. Don took the 4” and Dave took the 6”. Some years later, I wished I’d have laid my hands on a 4” but it just never happened. Fast forward to the summer of 2014, Dave had died of cancer in Reno, NV the previous year, leaving his six firearms to Don. Don and son, William, made the drive up to retrieve what little property Dave had that was worth retrieving. Don had told me of Dave’s death and I asked if he had still had that 6” Model 57. Don said yes, and amazingly he had not put a single round through it. I asked if Don was interesting in selling it to me and he said he’d take it under consideration. Don talked to Will as to whether or not he wanted it and Will said he figured he’d end up with Don’s 4” “one day” and said he could sell it to me if that’s what his Dad wanted to do.

The family came up for the semi-annual visit that summer. Don and I dickered some, but not a lot, and Don sold it to me for less than market value (brand new in the original box with the receipt I’d written up) for $800.

My attorney, Robert A. Lees (firm located in Greenwood Village, CO), is a big gun guy and had had a 6” cut down to 5” and further customized. He asked if I’d like to have the same work done by his gunsmith, and I said yes. Steve Moore in Littleton, CO cut and re-crowned the barrel to 5”, replacing the S&W white outline/red ramp sights with adjustable night sights. He had measured my hands for a set of custom German Black Walnut finger groove stocks, but the German firm producing them only shipped to the US twice a year, so there was a delay in getting the revolver back because of that. Once in hand, I had retired Dallas P.D. Motor Officer, Robert Quinn, who is a pretty good gunsmith in his own right and lives about 300 yards up the mountain from me, do a trigger job. Double action is 9.2 lbs and single action is an honest 2.0 lbs, yet I get 100% ignition even with CCI or Winchester primers, let alone Federal.

Currently I am running 20.7 grs of H110 on a 210 gr Remington JHP bullet and 12.2 grs of Accurate #7 with a 215 gr SWC cast bullet from Bulletworks in Breckenridge, TX.

After John Taffin did a two-part article on the .41 Special, I became intrigued and pursued that caliber. I got 500 Starline casings, having plenty of bullets already in stock here, stacking 500 .44 Special brass in that order. Dies became an issue but I found the solution with Lee Precision in Wisconsin. They sold me a set of their .41 Magnum dies and then milled the case belling and bullet seating dies to accommodate what I was asking for a mere fee of $15 per die. The sizing die did not need attention.

I’m excited to create those rounds with load data Mr. Taffin provided to me. Roy also helped me along the way. I’ve been swamped running several thousands of 9mm and .38 Special loads but hope to get to the .41 Specials soon. I do not cast for the .41 but do for several other calibers.

Ron Bruce (via email)

Ron: We enjoyed reading your experiences with the .41 Magnum. Us .41 fanatics must stick together! Thank you so much for reading American Handgunner.

2020
1

