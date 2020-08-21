What do NRA Lawsuits Mean Ahead of November?

It’s been about two weeks since the Second Amendment community was rocked with the announcement that the National Rifle Association had been hit with two lawsuits, one filed in New York state and the other in Washington, D.C. The NRA immediately struck back, filing its own lawsuit. Now let’s sort this all out.

First thing to remember: Both lawsuits against the NRA are civil actions. No criminal charges were filed with either case. Something else: The New York case was filed in New York Supreme Court (what other states call “Superior Court”) and the District case was filed in District Superior Court.

The heavier of the two legal actions, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is a 169-page mammoth containing some alarming allegations against longtime NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre and three other current or former officers. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia’s action zeroes on the NRA Foundation. It was filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, and spans just 24 pages.

The fact that the NRA reacted on the same day with its own federal lawsuit against James suggests something to many observers — everybody knew what was coming. One does not simply draw up a federal lawsuit with the snap of a finger. NRA’s action spans 19 pages.

James started her NRA investigation 18 months ago. There has been coverage of NRA’s alleged financial woes in The Trace, an online news organ supported by anti-gun billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the short-run presidential candidate. A lawsuit should hardly have surprised anybody, but more about that in a moment.

Some people quickly declared James and New York State have “no standing” to do this, but that’s wrong. The NRA was incorporated in New York back in 1871. Suggestions over the years to move NRA’s corporate status to other jurisdictions weren’t followed, so James does have the authority to do this. Likewise, Racine’s legal action is within his authority as the NRA Foundation is incorporated in the District.

But the timing of the lawsuits is where the conspiracy theorists went to work — and they have the calendar on their side. We’re about 70 days out from national elections. Anti-gun groups have been appealing for contributions almost from the moment news about the lawsuits broke. To some, it suggests they knew the lawsuits were coming, and they were ready to rock.

Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety says the “NRA is on its heels. Let’s keep it there.”

In theory — ans suggested by some cable network commentators — the NRA’s money will be directed toward fighting the lawsuits rather than funding independent political actions to help re-elect the president and protect the GOP Senate majority.

That theory may go up in smoke after Labor Day when we will all see if the NRA has been sitting on a serious war chest as campaigns crank up going into September and October.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reacted to the lawsuits by observing, in part, “NSSF is deeply concerned about the apparent political agenda to silence the strongest voice in support of the Second Amendment ahead of the election in November.”

Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation stated, “Fortunately, for the gun rights movement, the strength of the NRA is not only in its leaders, but in its members.”

https://oag.dc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-08/NRA-Foundation-Complaint-Redacted.pdf

https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/final_nra_summons_complaint_08.06.20.pdf