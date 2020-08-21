What do NRA Lawsuits Mean Ahead of November?

Another .41 Magnum Fan
Really enjoyed reading your article (re: your “relationship” with handguns chambered for the .41 Magnum), here’s my story:
While an Arizona State Trooper, I had an FFL from 1972 until 1991 (State Trooper from 1974-2002), when I let it lapse after being subjected to three “inspections” by ATF Agents. They were essentially trying to run off hobby license holders. I was never a threat and only sold 101 firearms during that time period to people I actually knew. I got $20 for such transactions. My primary love was custom ammunition, which I also had a license to produce.
In 1988, I sold a 4” and a 6” Model 57-1 to an old friend and his brother, Don and David in Tucson. Don took the 4” and Dave took the 6”. Some years later, I wished I’d have laid my hands on a 4” but it just never happened. Fast forward to the summer of 2014, Dave had died of cancer in Reno, NV the previous year, leaving his six firearms to Don. Don and son, William, made the drive up to retrieve what little property Dave had that was worth retrieving. Don had told me of Dave’s death and I asked if he had still had that 6” Model 57. Don said yes, and amazingly he had not put a single round through it. I asked if Don was interesting in selling it to me and he said he’d take it under consideration. Don talked to Will as to whether or not he wanted it and Will said he figured he’d end up with Don’s 4” “one day” and said he could sell it to me if that’s what his Dad wanted to do.
The family came up for the semi-annual visit that summer. Don and I dickered some, but not a lot, and Don sold it to me for less than market value (brand new in the original box with the receipt I’d written up) for $800.
My attorney, Robert A. Lees (firm located in Greenwood Village, CO), is a big gun guy and had had a 6” cut down to 5” and further customized. He asked if I’d like to have the same work done by his gunsmith, and I said yes. Steve Moore in Littleton, CO cut and re-crowned the barrel to 5”, replacing the S&W white outline/red ramp sights with adjustable night sights. He had measured my hands for a set of custom German Black Walnut finger groove stocks, but the German firm producing them only shipped to the US twice a year, so there was a delay in getting the revolver back because of that. Once in hand, I had retired Dallas P.D. Motor Officer, Robert Quinn, who is a pretty good gunsmith in his own right and lives about 300 yards up the mountain from me, do a trigger job. Double action is 9.2 lbs and single action is an honest 2.0 lbs, yet I get 100% ignition even with CCI or Winchester primers, let alone Federal.
Currently I am running 20.7 grs of H110 on a 210 gr Remington JHP bullet and 12.2 grs of Accurate #7 with a 215 gr SWC cast bullet from Bulletworks in Breckenridge, TX.
After John Taffin did a two-part article on the .41 Special, I became intrigued and pursued that caliber. I got 500 Starline casings, having plenty of bullets already in stock here, stacking 500 .44 Special brass in that order. Dies became an issue but I found the solution with Lee Precision in Wisconsin. They sold me a set of their .41 Magnum dies and then milled the case belling and bullet seating dies to accommodate what I was asking for a mere fee of $15 per die. The sizing die did not need attention.
I’m excited to create those rounds with load data Mr. Taffin provided to me. Roy also helped me along the way. I’ve been swamped running several thousands of 9mm and .38 Special loads but hope to get to the .41 Specials soon. I do not cast for the .41 but do for several other calibers.
Ron Bruce (via email)
Ron: We enjoyed reading your experiences with the .41 Magnum. Us .41 fanatics must stick together! Thank you so much for reading American Handgunner.
Subscribe To American Handgunner