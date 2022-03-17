What Really Happens When Somebody Get Shot?

Fantastic Voyage

The round was a SIG SAUER 9mm 124-grain V-Crown hollowpoint fired out of some kind of GLOCK. The bullet passed through the seat of a pickup truck before transiting the calf of a dear friend in law enforcement. It eventually embedded itself in the door frame.

My buddy told me at first, he was just angry. It initially felt like he had been hit in the leg with a bat — dull, hard and powerful. However, he said about 15 seconds later the pain kicked in and he was done. He lost all interest in moving, shooting and communicating. For the 15 seconds he said he remained quite prickly. After that, he was ready to go home.

The bullet did exactly, precisely what it was supposed to do. It transited intervening barrier material unchanged and then expanded like a politician’s ego upon contact with my buddy’s soft, pink flesh. I have no idea how the SIG guys get their bullets to do that.

My pals in the ER irrigated the wound, determined the plumbing, nerves and structural bits were intact, and closed everything up. A few days later his leg started to look like roadkill. A local surgeon reopened everything in the OR and cleaned out two 9mm disks of Naugahyde and a little cylinder of bloody foam rubber.

As the gaping bullet had punched through the truck seat, it had picked up a circular piece of seat cover going in and another going out as well as the little intervening cylinder of foam cushion material as cargo. Once inside my buddy’s leg the bullet tumbled and deposited its toxic payload before becoming one with the truck door. With debridement, the right antibiotics and a little time everything turned out fine, but the seat cushion stuff had to come out.