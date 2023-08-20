A Kimber Trio .380 & 9mm

Onyx Ultra II 9mm

The surge of interest in 9mm 1911 platforms drove me to request our test gun in 9mm. And I wasn’t disappointed at all. Based on tried and proven Kimber 1911 designs, the Onyx Ultra II is, like the Sapphires, simply “beautified” and made even more enjoyable. With many of the same features as the others (ball-end mill work, custom grips and back-strap, ambi-safety, tritium fixed sights and cut scroll work and border on the slide), the Onyx Ultra II is a sort of “biggie-sized” version of the Micro (or vice-versa?).

At about 25 ounces, thanks in part to the lightweight aluminum frame, the Onyx Ultra II carries handily. If your hands are automatically familiar with a 1911, you’ll feel right at home here. The full-length guide rod may toss a wrench into things taking it apart, but other than this, you’ll be on familiar ground. The frame is slightly “melted” and the gun feels very comfortable in the hand. The 3” barrel means the sight radius is short, but the modest recoil of the 9mm in the “about” Officer-sized grip translates into an easy-to-control gun.

The 8-round capacity, in spite of the shorter grip, gives you nine rounds in the gun and the bold tritium sights helped me to shoot consistent 1″ to 1.5″ groups at 15 yards. I think this gun would shoot well at 25 but I also think the 15-yard distance makes more sense for this model. The very friendly 16-pound recoil spring (remember, we’re in 9mm mode here) means the slide is easy to run and would likely be a great match for a smaller-statured lady or perhaps someone who has a disability, making it difficult for them to manipulate a stronger spring set-up.

With the slight melt going on, and the gently rounded butt-point, the Onyx Ultra II felt delightful in the hand and on my hip in several holsters I tried it on. As a matter of fact (and with a 9mm magazine from another maker on hand to test), I uncrated a good cross-section of 9mm ammo and went to work. I was really looking forward to shooting it extensively. Over two days, I put an honest 650 rounds through it, with some help from a good friend here. I had exactly two failures of the slide to close home within the first three or four magazines, then the gun ran 100 percent. This is just fine, in anybody’s book, once break-in was done.

I squirted a bit of oil on the rails and a couple of other points about halfway through, and we had great fun running plate racks at about 10 yards. The more I shot the Onyx Ultra II, the more I liked the idea of a 9mm in a compact package like this. If you’ve never fired a 9mm 1911, you have a treat in store. It’s not the strong thump of a .45, but more of a friendly “ka-chunk” feel. It also makes off-hand work much easier since the 9mm’s modest recoil makes controlling it off-hand much more predictable. MSRP on this model is $1,652 on Kimber’s website.