When Doctors Killed The President

The Killer

In retrospect, Guiteau was clearly delusional. A lawyer by training, he penned an unsolicited speech supporting then Republican candidate for president, James Garfield. He had several hundred copies printed and then refused to pay for them. As near as we can tell, nobody ever read the speech, but Guiteau nevertheless became convinced that he was singlehandedly responsible for Garfield’s election.

Guiteau felt it only fair that he be granted the consulship in Vienna or Paris for his efforts. This disheveled crazy man wandered about Washington, DC making his case to anyone who would listen. Along the way, he ran out of money and adopted the trappings of a homeless person. This did not help advance his argument. He was eventually banned by name from the White House waiting room. Secretary of State James Blaine told him to his face, “Never speak to me again on the Paris consulship as long as you live.” This just made him mad.

Guiteau’s family had previously had him declared insane, but he had escaped before he could be formally committed. He borrowed $15 from a relative (about $430 in today’s money) and sought out O’Meara’s Store in Washington. He knew next to nothing about firearms but appreciated that he would need something substantial, so settled on the .442 Webley Bulldog.

George Armstrong Custer carried a brace of Webley Bulldogs at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. It was a solid gun. O’Meara’s had two in stock. One had wooden grips, the other was ivory for a dollar more. Guiteau chose the ivory because he knew the gun would hang in a museum after his crime.

The Bulldog with ivory grips, a box of ammunition, and a penknife set him back $10. He actually successfully talked the proprietor out of the ivory gun for the wooden grip price. Guiteau fired a total of ten rounds into the trees along the bank of the Potomac River to get familiar with the weapon.

Presidents of the United States did not travel with security agents back then. On July 2, 1881, President Garfield struck out for the Baltimore and Potomac Railway Station on Constitution Avenue, intending to take a brief vacation. Guiteau crept up behind him and fired twice at near contact range. The first round harmlessly grazed his shoulder. The second, however, passed the first lumbar vertebra and came to rest behind his pancreas.

A passing policeman named Patrick Kearney apprehended Guiteau but was so excited he neglected to search him. The cops found the gun once they got him back to the police station. However, the president’s ordeal was just beginning.