Evil Engineers

I acknowledge springs have their place, but sometimes I wonder if engineers don’t display their sadistic side when they design the working innards of firearms. While battling bouts of “engineer design-block” to make a system work, these sadistic psychos take glee in designing spring loaded booby-traps with parts small enough to function, but impossible for man-sized fingers to pick up, or even see, in dim light.

Imagine them chuckling in the lab, as their supervisor asks them, “Figure it out?” The menacing, white coated mechanic thinks to himself, “No, but I just designed the ultimate parts launcher, and it only takes a quarter turn of this innocent looking screw for all the parts to go… KABLOOEY!”

The evil engineers know when massive amounts of parts go flying your confidence is shot — a far cry from when we wanted to take this baby apart and see how she runs. These usually turn into the dreaded “brown paper bag projects.”

I’m talking about the whipped puppy dog march of shame to the local gun shop, where you unceremoniously turn over your gun, and hopefully all the parts, in a brown paper bag and explain that your damn brother-in-law said he knew what he was doing. As the gunsmith checks your partially autopsied gun, he slyly notices the small cut under your eye and smirks. He knows.