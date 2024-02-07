Why Pistol Caliber Carbines?

PCC Benefits

What benefits does the PCC provide, both way back when and today?

For most people, accurate shooting is easier with a carbine than with a handgun. True, the expert handgunner can shoot about as accurately with a pistol as with a carbine, at least at close to moderate range. But how many handgunners are truly experts? Most shooters are going to shoot more accurately and faster with a long gun. When circumstances permit, as for home and campsite defense, it just seems like good judgment to use any available advantage. The weight of a typical carbine, 6 to 7 lbs. vs. 2 lbs. for a typical handgun, also reduces the recoil felt by the shooter.

The longer barrel of a carbine provides higher velocity than a handgun. How much it increases depends on the cartridge, load and barrel length. The website BallisticsByTheInch.com has some useful data on the topic. Comparing velocities from a 4″ barrel to a 16″ barrel, the 9mm Luger typically gains about 200 feet per second. The increase seems most dramatic with the .357 Magnum cartridge, which gains 400 to 500 fps with most loads. How much this increases effectiveness is open to debate, but it is a factor.

Most semiautomatic PCCs operate on the blowback principle, relying on a relatively heavy breechblock and recoil spring. Handguns for service cartridges such as the 9mm Luger or .45 ACP generally use a locked-breech system to keep weight down. I hesitate to say the carbines are more reliable as current semiautomatic handguns have truly impressive reliability. We can say the simple blowback design is inherently the most reliable semiautomatic design. In fact, if we factor in the possibility of human error in operating manual actions, the blowback may be the most reliable design of all.

Ammunition and magazine compatibility with your carry handgun may be an advantage. It simplifies stockpiling a supply of ammunition when the same cartridge fits both firearms. It further simplifies matters if the same magazines fit both firearms. Carbines can also utilize higher-capacity magazines, which may not be practical for concealed handgun carry.

Many modern handguns have accessory rails for attaching lights, laser aiming devices and the like. Some carbines have multiple attachment points, allowing a choice of several devices. Moreover, some devices, such as white lights, can be much larger and more powerful than would be practical on a concealed carry handgun. Streamlight, for example, makes some very powerful lights in their ProTac long gun series. The latest 2.0 version puts out an impressive 2,000 lumens with a beam distance claimed to be 266 meters. It should be adequate to light up a henhouse-raiding fox across the yard or to temporarily disorient an attacker across the room.

The pistol caliber carbine doesn’t replace either the handgun or the full-power service rifle but does provide considerable utility. For many homeowners, campers and hikers, it fills a very useful niche.

