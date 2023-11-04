Why Try Dry?

How To Practice?

Handle everything as though it was the real deal, applying all the safety rules so you don’t develop any bad habits. Don’t spin your dummy pistol on your finger cowboy-style or flip it in the air performing “border shifts.”

When you’re using a dummy gun there’s no way you can make a mistake. Where you have to be really careful is when you’re using a real pistol with dummy training rounds for dry practice. First, make sure you have a backstop capable of stopping a round, just in case you make a mistake. There should be no live ammo anywhere near you, not even in the same room. And this is really important — once you’re done, you’re done. The people I know who have made mistakes with dry practicing, finished up, loaded their pistol and then decided to do “one more draw and press.”

With the training guns and dummy ammo, you work on the fundamentals such as drawing the pistol, moving and using cover. You practice single hand skills because hand and arm injuries are common in fights. It may be necessary to draw your handgun with only one hand/arm or the other. You drop your pistol (because this happens) and work on retrieving it efficiently, keeping your head and eyes up. Practice “ground fighting,” which is when you get knocked down, trip or fall due to an injury and are forced to fight from there, working back up to standing. In other words, all the things that might occur during an attack, and the coping techniques you can’t practice at a normal range.

You use the dummy ammo loaded into magazines to practice empty reloads or drills. I actually practice malfunctions more than empty reloads. For some reason most people don’t like to work on malfunctions. But if you look at the data, the number of shots most often fired in self-defense confrontations is 3 or 4. All our handguns hold more than this, even revolvers. So when you think about it, the chances of having to reload are much less than the possibility of having to clear a malfunction. And malfunctions are always unexpected. You know after you’re been firing awhile it’s about time to reload. A malfunction could pop up on the first, second or third round.

Also, don’t forget to practice on pressing the trigger. We tend to get so caught up in other techniques and tactics we neglect to practice the trigger press. Live fire doesn’t really count. When you press the trigger and the weapon fires you don’t see the “jerk” or anticipation. It shows up on target; typically low and left for a right-handed shooter. But people don’t see the dip because everything happens in a short span of time. I’ll have students do dry fire presses in the middle of live fire drills. They’ll anticipate, because it’s become a habit, and even when they know there’s no recoil coming the muzzle dips down when the trigger releases. Ultimately the goal is to have more dry presses than live ones with recoil. This develops the habit of pressing without any anticipation.

According to experts, 90 percent of your practice should be dry. Then all you have to do is go to the range and make sure you’re shooting accurately. But when you do get to the range, you’ll be amazed at the progress you’ve made. Think of this process as homework and study. Studying is your dry practice. Live fire drills are the test. During live fire you’ll always discover areas needing improvement. In fact, if you’re not making mistakes or finding areas in need of improvement, you’re probably not doing it right. Make notes so you practice these skills dry. Then you go to the range to see your improvement.

For concealed carry you must have the mandatory skills “pre-programmed.” The only way to get to this point is training, followed by plenty of practice. Again, the best way to get these necessary repetitions is dry practice. With a little investment and some time you can see a huge return. Self-defense is a serious subject and should be approached accordingly. If you are serious, then you’ve got to get the gear you need.

For More Info:

www.asp-usa.com

www.blueguns.com

www.nextleveltraining.com

www.brownells.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner