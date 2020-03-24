Why We Shoot

Some of you entered this world, kicking and cursing, brandishing a custom 1911 in each hand — likely scaring the living hell out of the midwife. Some of us, including me, came to appreciate the joys and satisfaction of shooting later in life. Often mid-course corrections result from some significant event; sometimes positive and sometimes terrifying.

On occasion, a few of us experience a rude awakening, changing our views on guns — radically. My wife is a shooting boss, has been carrying for decades and most of her friends know it. One of her core group of ladies had always been militant, and vocal, about her opposition to guns. One night as the half-dozen friends exited the local Piccadilly Cafeteria, they noticed a shady character hanging around their cars. Tampa, Florida suburbs aren’t exactly the south side of Chicago, but there’s more than enough violent crime to go around, so the skeezy guy caused some concern. Without the slightest recognition of hypocrisy, the hoplophobic friend turned to my wife and asked, “You DO have your gun, right?” Yeah, I know. She didn’t end up changing her views, but others in the group did, so the encounter resulted in some good for all of us.

In my case, it took a violent crime to wake me from my apathetic stupor. While my childhood home didn’t include firearms, there was no active opposition to the idea – just a lack of interest. Later, having a wife and young kids of my own, I figured out the hard way I was shockingly unprepared. It’s a long and involved story, and I wouldn’t want to diminish the training value by condensing it, so we’ll save it for another time. Let’s just say my outlook on the world of firearms for self-defense did a 180 in about 0.0007 picoseconds.

My favorite “come to shooting” moments happen at the range when teaching first timers. One dear friend had never seen a gun, much less held or fired one. However, being strong of will, heart and curiosity, she took the plunge. Our first range outing was more like an NFL Combine drill. With each shot fired from nearby lanes, she flinched. By “flinched” I mean both feet left the ground — you could sweep a 55-gallon drum clean under at her apex. However, she leaned into the fear and took to instruction like a “how to earn millions from the comfort of your recliner” student. Now she’s a confident gun owner and concealed carrier who takes other first-timers to the range. It’s “paying it forward” at work. That’s good for all of us.

While admittedly late, my 2020 New Year’s Resolution is to take more first-timers to the range. Care to join me in the endeavor?