Winter Windshield Fluid

Having been a cop for over 27 years in my previous life people routinely ask for stories involving danger, high speed chases, felony arrests and shootouts. Sure, these things happen — albeit rarely, but what most cops remember are the funny shenanigans happening daily to relieve boredom. After all, remembering the funny stories is a lot more pleasant than remembering the drastic ones.

Being exposed to societies worst offerings changes you, usually in the form of a well-developed warped senses of humor. Combined with lulls in “calls for service” activity, it’s the perfect recipe for pranks, especially during the midnight shift.

It wasn’t uncommon to find dead raccoons or possums in the backseat of fleet vehicles (sometimes they resurrected from the dead causing quite the fright). Another prank involved turning on a shift-mates defroster to full blast and filling the vents with the little round pieces of punched paper from the desk clerk’s hole puncher. When the unsuspecting officer turned their car on, they were met with an explosion of confetti.