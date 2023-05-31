With the crystalline clarity of hindsight, we all know how the Battle of the Bulge turned out. The Germans called it Operation Wacht am Rhein (translation: Watch on the Rhine). They picked this defensive-oriented moniker intentionally in hopes that the Allies might not expect a massive offensive focused on seizing the Belgian port of Antwerp. They were lyrically successful, at least at the very beginning.

Against all odds, the Allied lines held. They were pushed back to form the bulge on the commander’s maps that gave the massive battle its name, but there was not the wholescale rupture of American defenses for which Hitler had hoped. Eventually, the Germans ran out of gas and momentum, spiked their guns, and retreated in disarray. We all know that now. In the closing days of 1944, in the chaotic forests of the Ardennes, however, the outcome of the battle and the war was still anybody’s guess. For the grunts on the ground, this must have been terrifying.

The man was an Army surgeon who volunteered before Uncle Sam could draft him. Amidst the cold and the chaos of the Bulge, time had little meaning. He was a healer working in a butcher’s shop. The steady stream of shredded meat eventually just ran together. He had been operating for longer than he could remember. There was just no shortage of business.

The tent was well-lit and heated. It was also prominently marked with a huge red cross. The exhausted physician operated on friend and foe alike. By the time he saw them, the uniforms had already been cut away. Whether it was olive drab or field gray, the shattered bodies underneath all looked the same.