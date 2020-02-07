Your First Time

Life Changes

A gun in any holster adds weight and bulk to the daily routine. You might find yourself purchasing a whole new wardrobe in order to accommodate this new lifestyle. I buy my pants at least one size up from what I need to accommodate my gun and holster if I’m carrying IWB.



I have also run into issues with shirts. The humorous T-shirts from the mall might be perfect for getting a good laugh, but they tend to shrink and be very thin. You don’t want to reveal your firearm while reaching for a box of cereal on the top shelf at the grocery store. “Printing” is when the gun’s outline shows through clothing. It’s a form of brandishing, and if anyone feels threatened, which doesn’t take much these days, you could find yourself in some trouble.



The first time you carry, it’s going to feel like the gun is moving all over, and you won’t be sure when to adjust it to make it comfortable. Obviously, the goal is to not draw attention to yourself or the gun. Just find some place away from everyone and do all the adjusting you need. As time goes on, you will become more and more comfortable when carrying a gun. Moreover, you will probably begin feeling uncomfortable if you’re not carrying!



Be prepared to experience a whole wave of emotions and feelings the first couple times you carry. You will begin seeing people and surroundings differently. You may notice everyone around you or your loved ones more, people’s hands, cover or concealment areas or even sit facing the door at the restaurant now. The more aware you are, the less likely you are to become a victim if you’re responsible and do your part.



In fact, the ultimate goal here is to create an environment in which you will never have to pull your gun. I always compare carrying a gun to wearing a seatbelt — you don’t get in a vehicle and know you’re going to get in a wreck, but you should still wear a seatbelt every time.



Also, it’s imperative to recognize carrying a gun doesn’t obligate you to take action, even when you witness a crime justifying the use of deadly force. Use your judgment. Remember the fact you’re not a police officer, and don’t have to be a hero. Sometimes, the best response is to notify the authorities and be a useful witness when the police arrive.



The most important thing to remember is concealed carry is a lifestyle. Make sure to carry every day once you have accepted the responsibility, and have the correct mindset and gear. And let’s hope you never have to use it.



