Targets Of Opportunity

For years I’d shoot airsoft guns in my basement using a large plastic caramel corn bucket with a paper target taped over the opening. The airsoft BBs would penetrate the paper and collect in the overturned bucket, where they were retrieved and shot again.



By simply placing some rags or paper towel in the same bucket, the steel BBs can be collected the same way and reused.



CAUTION: Make sure no other children or pets are in the line of fire. This is not a toy and adult supervision is paramount when using the SIG P365 Air Pistol. At almost 300 fps, the steel BBs will surely penetrate the hide of any living creature.



The SIG P365 Air Pistol is a great way to train, or simply get some trigger time when you’re stuck at home with a few spare moments. MSRP is $99.99.



For more info: www.sigsauer.com

Phone: (603) 610-3000





