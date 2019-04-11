Easy To Do Switcharoo

Changing cylinders out is as easy as opening the cylinder, pushing a button, pulling the whole crane assembly out, and then replacing it with the cylinder you want. No tools required! It doesn’t get any easier than that.



The Tracker 692 can be fired either single-action, giving a much lighter trigger pull, after cocking the hammer, or double-action, for fast, repetitive shots. The gun has a transfer bar safety, meaning it won’t shoot unless you pull the trigger. It also allows for the safe carrying of 7-rounds of ammo.



The Taurus Tracker comes in either matte stainless steal, or matte black finishes. The front sight is pinned, for easy swap out and rear sights are adjustable for both windage and elevation. The cylinder thumb-latch is checkered and pushing forward releases the cylinder. Grips are Taurus’ Ribber Grip, a soft and comfortable ribbed rubber material that feel great in the hand and help absorb recoil. The ported barrel effectively reduces muzzle-rise and recoil, allowing for faster follow-up shots on target.



Priced right, to buy, enjoy, shoot and protect, the Taurus Tracker 692 gives you many ways to enjoy your shooting pleasure, while still being able to defend and protect you and your loved ones.